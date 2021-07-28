Two St. Joseph men were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and illegally possessing firearms.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Roderick A. Hughes, 48, and Franklin T. Hicks Jr., 40, were charged in a seven-count indictment.
The two men were additionally charged with one count of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute. Hughes and Hicks also are charged with one count of being felons while in possession of multiple firearms
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney, Byron Black.
It was investigated by the St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
