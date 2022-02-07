Garland Nelson's murder trial has been pushed back nine months until March 2023.
Last week, the defense team for Nelson -- the Missouri man charged with killing two Wisconsin brothers -- filed a motion for continuance.
Monday, a Johnson County judge granted the continuance. The trial was originally scheduled for June this year but is now pushed back into next year.
