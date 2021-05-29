Treatment programs offer recovery for some former prisoners

Emily Kirchhoff grew up in an average home with a close family. She always did great in school and rarely got in trouble until they moved to a new city.

Kirchhoff remembers her dad wanting a better place for her and her sister, but it was in this new town that she met a friend and did everything she could to fit in.

“I would say she kind of influenced me a lot. ... She was my best friend, so anything she wanted to do, I was down to do it,” Kirchhoff said. “(We) tried drinking and smoking weed, probably cigarettes as well, around the age of 12 or 13.”

Troublesome behavior progressed as they got older, like taking their parents’ cars for joy rides, and the two started to get in trouble for their drug and alcohol use.

Despite these issues, Kirchhoff still graduated high school a semester early and was accepted into college. However, she decided to get a job and not go straight into college.

“That was probably not the wisest choice,” Kirchhoff said.

Kirchhoff got caught up in a robbery-turned-murder that changed her life as she knew it. A family friend convinced Kirchhoff to drive him to her co-worker’s apartment where they knew there was a stash of marijuana.

Kirchhoff waited in the car the night of the incident, oblivious to the events happening in the apartment. She thought it would all be over soon, not knowing it was just the beginning of the worst time in her life.

“The next thing you know, he’s running out, he hops in the car and he’s screaming at me to go,” Kirchhoff said.

The sound of sirens caught Kirchhoff’s attention.

“I’ve never robbed anybody except at this one point in time. But I figure if nothing bad happened, you wouldn’t be panicked as well because you were robbing teenage drug dealers,” she said. “So it’s not like they would have called the cops. So now I’m starting to compute in my mind, ‘OK, something terrible has happened.’”

Kirchhoff learned the family friend had shot her co-worker, who died the next day.

Not long after, Kirchhoff was arrested, confessed to her involvement and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, the majority of which she served.

Sentence

not served

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, there were 89,584 people incarcerated at the end of the 2019 fiscal year, a decrease of 596 individuals from 2018.

As numerous individuals shuffle around in the prison system, some continue to re-offend while others work with resources provided and break the cycle.

A man currently charged with second-degree murder in Buchanan County is an example of someone who has continued to be on the radar of law enforcement and the court system after previous stints in prison. Michael Hadden’s record has escalated from more minor offenses, and he now stands charged in the shooting death of Minda Miller in February, according to court documents.

Hadden was on probation for another charge at the time of Miller’s death.

According to court documents, in the past Hadden has faced charges ranging from stealing to driving while intoxicated, domestic violence and other crimes in Kansas and New York. Hadden was released early from some of the sentences for these crimes, which raises concerns for some.

Michelle Davidson, an assistant prosecuting attorney in Buchanan County, said she has to remind victims that sentences are not always served to completion.

“A lot of our victims will come to court in here, the judge sentenced someone to a term of years, they may hear the judge say, ‘OK, I’m going to sentence you to five years,’ and they’re going to think, ‘OK, I’m not going to see that person for five years. I’m safe for five years.’ That’s not the case,” Davidson said.

Davidson said a five-year sentence could turn into as little as six months, and then the offender is released on parole.

“We’re seeing that more and more just because of overcrowding, prison costs. There’s very few sentences that you’re going to do more than 15% of the years anymore,” Davidson said. “So we just have to make sure our victims know that. Lots of times general public doesn’t realize that.”

Hadden, who is currently in jail awaiting his next hearing date in the murder case, declined to be interviewed for this article.

Factors of sentencing

Several factors go into an attorney recommending a sentence and a judge deciding on one.

“We often find that if you send someone to prison for drugs, the first time you’re going to actually see someone coming out of prison maybe in a worse situation than if you would attempt to put them into a drug treatment program, get them help,” Davidson said.

Davidson said each case is different and doesn’t always mean that an offender is automatically sent to prison.

“We do seek input from the victims,” she said. “We will automatically try to reach out to the victim, will send a victim impact statement, ask them to make contact with us so that we can let them know their rights. They have a right to come to court, they have a right to let the judge know how the crime has affected them because their voice needs to be heard.”

Keith Marquart, an associate circuit court judge in Buchanan County, said he looks at a number of factors when sentencing an offender.

“Does the offender have a record for this type of offense? Secondly, did the offender resist arrest? Has the offender cooperated or made amends before coming before the court? Is the offender remorseful?” Marquart said. “Those types of things are always important, not unlike disciplining a child.”

Seeking treatment

According to Missouri Department of Corrections data, “more than 19,000 offenders return to Missouri communities every year.”

According to the department’s website, in 2002 eight states, including Missouri, were selected by the National Institute of Corrections to host a transition site from prison back to the community. Corrections officials note that returning to a life outside of prison can be challenging, such as finding a job, house or transportation, re-establishing relationships and getting treatment for substance abuse or mental health conditions.

According to statistics from the department of corrections, 50% of all those admitted to prison have convictions for drug and alcohol offenses, and 93% of those returning to prison required substance abuse treatment.

In Buchanan County, the courts offer treatment programs for both drug abuse and domestic violence.

Rita Miller, founder of the Foundation Recovery Center LLC, works with domestic violence offenders in her treatment program. Miller was in and out of prison herself as a drug addict and can relate with her clients on multiple levels.

“We lived in an alcoholic home My father was an alcoholic. We also lived in domestic violence, screaming, yelling,” Miller said. “We never actually seen him hit, or smack or push my mother, but the verbal abuse was over the top.”

Miller said she started smoking marijuana at a young age and that quickly progressed to other drugs. Once, she stole $20,000 worth of electronics to feed her habit.

“As I continued to spiral down, for 10 years I used powder cocaine. (For) the next 10 years, I used crack cocaine. And that’s when my life completely went downhill,” Miller said. “... I put myself in a situation where somebody robbed me at gunpoint. I knew then my life flashed before me.”

Even at gunpoint, Miller said she still did not realize that she needed to change her life. It wasn’t until she received the news that she would be a grandmother that the switch finally flipped.

The recovery programs started to click for Miller as they did for Kirchhoff. Both had mentors in prison who encouraged them to participate in programs while incarcerated.

Miller recalled the initial stages of recovery were hardest.

“I remember telling myself, ‘This will pass Rita,’ because recovery is for the rest of your life,” Miller said. “When we’re in our everyday lives, we have to remember, we have to practice those coping skills and that’s exactly what I did and I did not use.”

Kirchhoff was one of the first inmates in Missouri to take part in the Aspire re-entry unit. As part of Aspire, women went through a 20-week program to work on entrepreneurial goals while still in prison.

Kirchhoff now is enjoying a new chapter of her life with her family and baby boy. She is continuing her education while also working from home.

While sitting in her living room recounting her journey, Kirchhoff’s mom, Carol, said even during the toughest part of life, she has always been proud of her daughter.

“She’s done a great job since her release, working really hard every day, doing her best in school and with her son,” Carol Kirchhoff said. “I’m very happy that I get to participate with that.”