When it comes to the war on drugs, there’s one area where it’s possible to show signs of progress.
For a quarter-century, Buchanan County’s drug treatment court has helped turn nonviolent offenders into productive citizens who can hold jobs, pay taxes and reconnect with children.
“When they’re healthy and they’re productive in society, it speaks to their next generation as well,” said Mary Smith, Drug Court liaison with Family Guidance Center. “So we’re breaking a generational cycle, potentially.”
May is National Drug Court Month, recognizing the work of treatment courts across the country. Nonviolent offenders who suffer from drug or alcohol abuse can be considered for treatment court instead of incarceration, going through an 18-month program to get clean.
A drug treatment court has been available in Buchanan County since 1997. According to the Missouri Association of Treatment Court Professionals, there have been 23,658 treatment court graduates statewide as of 2020.
In Buchanan County, the Family Guidance Center works with treatment court participants through the recovery process. Martha Green, director of Family Guidance Center’s substance use department, said it’s a positive thing when the community can help offenders become productive citizens.
“The more people that we have in recovery that are connected to their families, that are working a productive job, paying taxes, their kids going to school, all of those are good things,” Green said. “Deterring people from jail, deterring people from stealing or doing whatever it takes to get that habit met, is a good thing.”
Nonviolent offenders are assessed to determine if they are eligible for treatment court and then referred into the program by court officials. The recovery process is intensely supervised, as participants must get frequent drug tests and make many court appearances.
Participants are assessed by staff at the Family Guidance Center to determine what is needed for that individual’s recovery. Participants then can see a doctor, get prescribed medication, receive peer support, get housing, find employment and financial help and see a counselor or therapist if necessary.
“You see people, they come in and say ‘Guess what, I got a job,’ and they have never had a job legally,” Green said. “Or they get to come in and say ‘I get to see my kid this weekend,’ … just little things like that. Those rewards we get to see almost immediately.”
The first 12 months of treatment court is involved and structured, and once someone makes it through a year, he or she graduates from the program. The last six months of the program are unsupervised probation, allowing the participant to be in the community on their own with the option of support if they still need it.
“There’s still value. Even in addiction, they’re still part of our community,” Green said. “We want them healthy. We want them (to be) a productive part of society.”
The Missouri Association of Treatment Court Professionals states treatment court is a cost-effective method to divert offenders away from prison and lower the chance of reoffending. It reduces the number of babies born into addiction and reduces the need for foster care.
As the liaison, Smith takes information from Family Guidance Center about each participant’s recovery to the court and brings information from the court back to Family Guidance Center so both parties are aware of the participants’ progress. She attends court weekly and said the treatment court team is made up of judges, probation officers, prosecuting attorneys and a treatment court coordinator.
She said in Buchanan County, there are usually anywhere from 130 to 150 participants in treatment court. The Family Guidance Center sees a wide variety of addictions through treatment court, and Smith said a lot of times it’s polysubstance users, meaning those who do a combination of drugs. Green said most offenses that come through treatment court are possession cases.
“A lot of people in addiction think ‘I’m out here on my own,’ that unkempt part of society nobody wants to deal with,” Green said. “But, we don’t have a choice, we have to deal with them.”
