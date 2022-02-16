A jury delivered a guilty verdict Wednesday to a 33-year-old Atchison, Kansas, man on a charge of second-degree murder.
Matthew Cole Scherer was convicted after a two-and-half-day trial in Doniphan County District Court on the charge involving the death of Jason Pantle in September of 2019.
Sentencing for Scherer is scheduled for Monday, March 28. Murder in the second degree, unintentional but reckless, is punishable up to a maximum of 25 years in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. The minimum sentence is 10 years.
After the trial and announcement of the verdict, Scherer was taken to the Doniphan County Jail.
Scherer is the third of the three men convicted in the death of Pantle, 42, of Cummings, Kansas. Pantle was beaten severely at a party on Sept. 22, 2019, in Doniphan, Kansas. Pantle died from serious head wounds on Sept. 28, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Scherer and his co-defendants, Scott A. Vandeloo and Brian A. Spilman Jr., both of Atchison, were arrested on Sept. 25, 2019, for aggravated battery. The charges were upgraded to murder in the second degree following Pantle’s death.
Spilman and Vandeloo respectively entered pleas to involuntary manslaughter, a lesser offense. Both are serving their sentences. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Spilman is incarcerated at the El Dorado Correctional Facility and his earliest possible release date is April 25, 2023. Vandeloo is serving his sentence at Norton Correctional Facility and his earliest possible release date is Sept. 27, 2023.
