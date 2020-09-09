A third man was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday in the death of 2-year-old Raelynn Craig.
Te'Avion Waunya Hawkins, 20, is accused of driving a black Hyundai Elantra from which shots were fired at a Dodge Caliber parked near 20th and Messanie streets on Aug. 9. All three occupants of the Dodge Caliber were struck by gunfire, including Craig, who died of her injuries shortly after.
Hawkins, of Platte City, Missouri, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury or death. The U.S. Marshals confirmed he also was being questioned in the death of Craig at the time of his arrest.
Two other men are charged in Craig's shooting death. Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard and Caimon R. Stillman are identified as the other occupants of the Hyundai Elantra and are also charged with second-degree murder.