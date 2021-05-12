The third and final man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Te'Avion Waunya Hawkins appeared in court Wednesday in front of Circuit Judge Dan Kellogg in the Buchanan County Courthouse and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Hawkins is accused of driving a black Hyundai Elantra from where shots were fired at a Dodge Caliber parked near 20th and Messanie streets on Aug. 9 around 3:27 p.m. All three occupants of the vehicle were struck by gunfire, including Raelynn Craig, who died of her injuries.
As part of a plea deal, Hawkins received a lesser sentence due to his aid of the prosecution in identifying is co-conspirators.
Hawkins attorney said Hawkins has remorse for what happened, however Hawkins did not make a statement.
In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Hawkins was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement Hawkins was allegedly seen on video at 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 9, running after a silver Dodge Caliber that drives by, fires a handgun at the vehicle as he runs after it until the path leads them out of the camera view.
A witness whose account matches the actions from the video is reported to identify the shooter as Hawkins.
At the time of the incident Hawkins was on parole through the state for a first-degree burglary.
Hawkins is one of three men charged in the shooting. Caimon Stillman was sentenced to 24 years in prison and Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard was sentenced to 26 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.