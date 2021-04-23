The Kansas Supreme Court has upheld a decision against a Hiawatha, Kansas, man convicted and sentenced to almost 20 years in prison for beating his son to death in 2013.
Brown County Kevin Hill was notified of the ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court Friday morning, noting the vote was unanimous to uphold the conviction of Lee Davis for the death of his 4-year-old son, Mekhi Boone.
“Today ends a multi-year legal battle by Davis and his legal team to set aside his conviction and sentence," Hill said. "We wholeheartedly agree with the Supreme Court’s decision and are pleased to finally have some closure on this case.”
Mekhi died March 5, 2013, at Children's Mercy Hospital, where he was taken by helicopter after initially being brought to Hiawatha Community Hospital.
Hill said during court proceedings that Mekhi’s death was the result of severe physical trauma to his head, but his body was covered with old and new bruises that could have been consistent with beatings that occurred over the span of a week. Photo evidence shown in court detailed the extent of the bruising on Mekhi’s body and showed him on a ventilator in the two days prior to his death.
Davis initially was charged with first-degree murder, along with felony child abuse. However, he ended up entering a plea of no contest to a charge of second-degree murder and felony child abuse.
District Judge Jim Patton sentenced Davis to the maximum sentence of 200 months on a charge of second-degree murder and the maximum sentence of 34 months on a felony child abuse charge. The sentences were to run consecutively, and following his release Davis is also instructed to register as a violent offender for 15 years.
Davis' attorney, Stephen Kraushaar of Marysville, asked the court to consider that Davis took his son to the hospital for medical treatment of his injuries and that he cooperated with authorities by providing information that led to a second arrest in the case, Janice Summerford, who was Davis' girlfriend and who also was present during the beating that led to Mekhi's death.
