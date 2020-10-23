Caimon Ramone Stillman, charged with the murder of 2-year-old Raelynn Craig, submitted a not guilty plea and waived a preliminary hearing Friday in front of Circuit Court Judge Patrick Robb.

Stillman is one of three men charged with second-degree murder in the case.

He appeared via video call from the Platte County jail. His attorneys joined him on the call.

In August, Stillman allegedly was one of three men who were in a car from which shots were fired at a vehicle occupied by Craig and two adults outside of the Frog Hop convenience store. All three occupants were struck by gun fire, Craig fatally.

A status review hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. The hearing will be done via video call in front of Robb.

Stillman's attorney requested the hearing be around 45 days out due to the case being in the discovery stage.