Garland Nelson, who is accused of double murder, is having his lesser charge of stealing a motor vehicle moved to a new court again.
Nelson is jailed in Caldwell County for allegedly killing two Wisconsin brothers in 2019. While in custody on that charge, he allegedly coaxed a former inmate into stealing a tractor-trailer in October 2020.
On Monday, Nelson’s defense team asked Caldwell County Judge Ryan Wesley Horsman for a change of venue due to pretrial publicity. They asked for it to be in Johnson County, where it was originally scheduled after being moved from Caldwell County the first time.
Special Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Sokoloff said he would agree to the change of venue to Johnson County as long as the stealing case is not set for trial before the murder case. The defense disagreed.
So the judge said he would make the decision at the end of the day and took suggestions from each side. The defense recommended Johnson, Platte or Clay counties. The prosecution wanted Adair, Macon or Randolph counties. Horseman decided to move the stealing case to Adair County. A date for the next proceeding has not been announced.
Both the prosecution and the defense declined to comment.
This change of venue is the latest delay in Nelson’s stealing case, as it has nearly made it to trial twice.
In April, a Johnson County judge postponed the trial. Media and the victim’s advocate were kept out of the courtroom, while potential jurors were seated. There was an objection from Nelson’s defense team that prevented the case from moving forward.
Public Defender Patrick Berrigan said that the public’s access to the trial was guaranteed in Nelson’s right to a fair trial.
Sokoloff said that Judge Michael Wagner didn’t believe he could accommodate social distancing rules as mandated by the Missouri Supreme Court while allowing the media and victim’s advocate inside.
The trial was then pushed to Aug. 3, but the case was abruptly dismissed in Johnson County after a key prosecution witness entered COVID-19 quarantine. Prosecutors refiled the charge in Caldwell County.
“That was one of my principal material witnesses,” said Sokoloff at the time. “I filed a motion for a continuance, but the judge overruled it and I had no option but to ... dismiss it without prejudice.”
That refiled stealing charge is now moving again, this time from Caldwell to Adair.
Sokoloff has said that the delay in the stealing case won’t likely affect the murder trial scheduled for June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.