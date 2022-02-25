A St. Joseph woman convicted of DWI and driving with a revoked or suspended license relating to a July 31, 2021, fatal crash was sentenced Wednesday.
According to court records, Anna Allison, was sentenced in Buchanan County court to serve four days at Buchanan County Jail for the DWI, as well as paying a $200 fine and any court costs. She also has to pay a $300 fine for driving with a revoked license.
Buchanan County prosecutors were unavailable to comment on the case.
