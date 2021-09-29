A St. Joseph woman who prosecutors allege was driving while intoxicated during a fatal accident while on bond for a separate DUI case failed to appear in court Wednesday.
The woman, Anna Allison, was admitted to a substance abuse program in Kansas, according to her defense lawyer. At the court appearance Wednesday, prosecutors planned to revoke Allison’s bond on a DUI charge from October of 2020.
When Allison didn’t show, Buchanan County Judge Keith Marquart said he was “suspicious” of her motives. Instead of continuing her bond, Marquart issued a warrant for her arrest. But the warrant won’t be acted upon until after Allison completes her substance abuse program.
When she’s released from the program, Allison will be taken into custody. But Marquart said he’ll reimpose a new bond after her arrest. The new bond conditions will be substantially similar to the 2020 conditions she was under at the time of the fatal crash this July.
“(Allison) was allegedly intoxicated in violation of court directions,” said Marquart in addressing the bond issue.
Prosecutors were prepared to call witnesses to prove Allison had violated her bond conditions by being involved in the fatal accident while intoxicated and driving without a license. The crash involved a 14-year-old on a dirt bike, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Allison has not been charged with a crime related to the fatal July crash, though Assistant Prosecutor Michelle Davidson previously told News-Press NOW that they are under consideration.
It’s unclear why Allison wasn’t arrested the night of the crash, considering prosecutors now allege she was drunk when it happened. A St. Joseph Police Department spokesman declined to comment and instead referred News-Press NOW to the prosecuting attorney’s office.
Davidson previously said her office didn’t receive documents from the police department about the crash until 26 days after the incident.
