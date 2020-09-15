Visitations at St. Joseph's Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center have been suspended, the Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.
Visits were halted after surveillance testing identified new cases of COVID-19 at some Missouri Department of Corrections facilities. Visits at the Moberly Correctional Center in Moberly, Missouri, have also been suspended.
Scheduled visits still are possible at Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City, Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston and Kansas City Reentry Center in Kansas City.
To contain the virus, the department started COVID-19 random sample testing, in which 10% of the population of each facility is tested, to help identify possible asymptomatic outbreaks. The department also continues to test offenders on intake, before release, before transfer, when symptoms are present, when an offender has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus and when a case occurs in a confined work area or living space (boxed-in testing).