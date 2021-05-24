A St. Joseph police officer pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree assault charge in an incident involving a person who was under arrest.
James Langston appeared in person at the Buchanan County Courthouse Monday to plead guilty to the charge.
Buchanan County Prosecutor Ron Holliday agreed to the plea with the requirement that Langston resign from the St. Joseph Police Department immediately and turn in his peace officers license within 10 days.
In addition, Langston will serve a two-year court-supervised probation.
According to the probable cause statement, Langston and other officers responded to a home in St. Joseph on April 6, to arrest Navada McEvoy for an outstanding warrant.
McEvoy fell through the ceiling after trying to evade police, after being placed in handcuffs, Langston struck McEvoy with an open hand multiple times on the face, according to court documents.
McEvoy is currently being held in the Buchanan County Jail.
