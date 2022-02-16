A St. Joseph man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for his role in a $4 million drug-trafficking conspiracy that distributed more than 520 kilograms of methamphetamine over three years.
Christapher Dean Parton, also known as “Big Baby,” 32, was sentenced by United States District Judge Greg Kays to 15 years in federal prison without parole.
Parton pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Jan. 1, 2017, to July 21, 2020, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
Prosecutors said Parton was provided one to two kilograms of methamphetamine each week by a drug trafficking organization based in Kansas City for approximately a year and a half.
Parton, who then transported the methamphetamine to the St. Joseph area for distribution, was found by the court to be involved in approximately 91 kilograms of methamphetamine. Parton admitted he traded at least 50 guns, which he received through his drug distribution activities, for methamphetamine.
The entire drug trafficking organization received more than $4 million in exchange for the unlawful distribution of more than 520 kilograms of methamphetamine, based on an average street price of $8,000 per kilogram of methamphetamine.
Parton is among 25 defendants charged in this case, and the first defendant to be sentenced.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, in addition to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and the FBI, was involved in the investigation.
