A St. Joseph man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison on two felony charges of rape and sodomy.
Jerez S. Collins, 28, pleaded guilty in October in an incident that happened on June 13, 2020, in the back storage room of the U.S. Oil gas station at 22nd and Messanie streets.
Collins was sentenced to 75 years for one count of rape and 75 years for one count of sodomy in the case. The two 75-year sentences will be served at the same time, and 85% of the time will be required to be served.
Collins has a prior bank robbery conviction stemming from a theft at the Bank Midwest in the Village of County Club in November 2010, for which he received 36 months in federal prison. He also has other convictions from the state of Arizona, Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said.
