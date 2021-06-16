St. Joseph man hits police vehicle in chase

A St. Joseph man hit an unmarked police vehicle after fleeing a traffic stop.

Kevin Funk is charged with resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident after failing to stop for a police officer on June 14.

According to a probable cause statement, a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Funk. Funk allegedly failed to stop and sped off, running stop signs and hitting a police vehicle in the process, the court documents said.

Funk continued to flee at a high rate of speed, driving on the wrong side of the road and passing numerous cars during a high-traffic time of day.

Funk is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.