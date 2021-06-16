St. Joseph man hits police vehicle in chase

A St. Joseph man hit an unmarked police vehicle after fleeing a traffic stop.
Kevin Funk is charged with resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident after failing to stop for a police officer on June 14.
According to a probable cause statement, a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Funk. Funk allegedly failed to stop and sped off, running stop signs and hitting a police vehicle in the process, the court documents said.
Funk continued to flee at a high rate of speed, driving on the wrong side of the road and passing numerous cars during a high-traffic time of day.
Funk is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.