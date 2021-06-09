A St. Joseph man has been found guilty of child molestation by a jury in Buchanan County.
According to a press release from the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office, Miguel Coreas appeared in Judge Patrick Robb's court on Wednesday where a jury read the verdict.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kristina Zeit called eight witnesses to testify during the trial, including the victim, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, according to the press release.
Sentencing for Coreas is scheduled for July 26.
