A St. Joseph man has been charged with second-degree arson after trying to steal from a residence in the 1900 block of Edmond Street on Jan. 29.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Joseph Police Department, an officer with St. Joseph police responded to 1901 Edmond St. on Jan. 29 to assist with a fire after a person who called to report it said they heard someone scream.
Upon arrival, an officer located James White Jr. in the 1900 block of Charles Street. White allegedly told the officer the fire was an accident and that he knew the homeowners.
The officer noticed a stack of old papers sticking out of White's pocket. White said the papers had come from inside the residence. White agreed to a pat-down search which resulted in the officers finding numerous pieces of jewelry, according to the statement.
White initially told the officers the jewelry was his before changing his mind to say the jewelry came from inside the residence. Officers arrested White shortly after.
Later in the investigation, it was determined that White had unlawfully entered the residence and knowingly set fire to a towel to find a lost flashlight. White had disposed of the burning towel by throwing it out a window from the second floor.
White is scheduled for a hearing on March 12 at 11 a.m.