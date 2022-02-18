A St. Joseph man has been charged with second-degree murder in an incident that took place on Jan. 1.
According to a probable cause statement, Nicholas Minear Jr. allegedly was driving a dark-colored Honda Accord and knowingly fired a weapon from the moving vehicle into an occupied residence in the 1100 block of Randolph Street at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.
The victim, who police previously identified as Larry McClain, 55, was shot in the neck, causing his death, the probable cause statement said.
Minear is scheduled to appear in front of Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Buchanan County Courthouse for an initial appearance.
