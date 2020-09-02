A 27-year-old St. Joseph man is being charged for second-degree statutory rape for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a girl at his house.
Jeremy Pruett was being held at the Buchanan County Jail on a $10,000 bond. A probable cause statement filed in the case alleges that a forensic interview, written statements and evidence in the form of messages during the summer of 2019 show Pruett inappropriately touched the girl and would commit sexual acts while both had their clothes on.
Pruett's arraignment is set for Thursday, Sept. 3, in front of Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer.