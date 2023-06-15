Kimberly and Steven Dragoo of St. Joseph are pictured in this photo included with an affidavit filed by the FBI. The pair flew to Washington, D.C. ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, 'Stop the Steal' rally, which became a riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Kim Dragoo is pictured with officers of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, who on Jan. 6, 2021, escorted her out of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. after she entered with a group of rioters. This photo is among several included in an FBI affidavit filed against Dragoo and her husband, Steven.
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
Federal charges are on file against a St. Joseph couple for alleged unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol and other actions on Jan. 6, 2021, a court official confirmed Thursday.
An FBI agent filed a criminal complaint on Monday, via affidavit, concerning Kim and Steven Dragoo. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia confirmed that this affidavit represents "charges have been filed." Four misdemeanor counts each apply to Kim and Steven, who live in the South Side of St. Joseph. No arrests have been made in the case, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
