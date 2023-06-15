Kimberly and Steven Dragoo

Federal charges are on file against a St. Joseph couple for alleged unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol and other actions on Jan. 6, 2021, a court official confirmed Thursday.

An FBI agent filed a criminal complaint on Monday, via affidavit, concerning Kim and Steven Dragoo. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney for the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia confirmed that this affidavit represents "charges have been filed." Four misdemeanor counts each apply to Kim and Steven, who live in the South Side of St. Joseph. No arrests have been made in the case, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

