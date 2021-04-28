A St. Joseph resident was charged Wednesday in Camdenton, Missouri, with assault by placing peanuts in various items used by his mother's boyfriend, according to Camden County court documents.
The victim said he had a severe peanut allergy, the documents said.
Jacob H. Andes, 27, is charged in the case. Andes allegedly put peanuts in the victim's underwear drawer, coffee canister and laundry soap and said he knew the man would come in contact with the items, according to court documents.
Documents say Andes sent multiple voicemails and texts to his mother that said, "I hope there isn't anything weird anywhere, or especially everywhere, since I don't have allergies."
Andes said he was afraid the victim was trying to poison him, according to court documents.
Andes was charged in a separate incident Monday with first-degree burglary and property damage.
Prosecutors requested no bond be issued for Andes.
