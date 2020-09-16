Final disposition in the second of two civil cases involving the St. Joseph School District and former teacher Cole T. Charboneau arrived on Tuesday, records indicate.
In mutually agreed settlements first reported by Missouri Lawyers Media, amounts of $500,000 and $1.95 million were paid on behalf of the district to resolve C.H. v. SJSD and C.C.H. v. SJSD, according to district records. The former civil case has a final date of disposition of Aug. 18. The latter case's disposition date is Sept. 15, according to records kept by the 5th Judicial District of Missouri, serving Buchanan and Andrew counties.
In a statement, the district said on Wednesday that the payments have resolved the cases "to the Parties' mutual satisfaction," and that "all settlement amounts are being paid by the district's insurance coverage carriers, and no district dollars are being spent." Records indicate that this represents the formal end of all litigation relating to Charboneau in which the district is a party; the district confirmed that on Wednesday. The suits were first filed in 2019.
"The settlement payments made by the district’s insurance coverage carriers do not represent a concession or admission of liability by the district or any of its employees," the district said in its statement. "With these legal matters put to rest, the district will continue to move forward in pursuit of its educational mission for the St. Joseph community. The Board of Education is firmly committed to helping prepare each child for a successful future."
According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, the 30-year-old Charboneau is serving a seven-year sentence for statutory sodomy in the second degree at the Northeast Correctional Center in Pike County, Missouri. Charboneau pleaded guilty to that charge last year. The criminal case addressed alleged incidents of abuse at Charboneau's home in August 2015 and February 2017, involving two male victims who were juveniles at the time. All information reported to date indicates that no such abuse happened on school district property.