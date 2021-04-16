A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the case of a woman found on a rural road near Faucett, Missouri, last year.
The Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday, announced the charge against Marcus Brooks, 29, on Friday.
This announcement comes nearly two months after a second suspect, Taylor Stoughton, was charged with second-degree murder in the case in February.
