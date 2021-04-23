Second man sentenced in toddler's death

A second man was sentenced to 24 years in prison Friday for his role in the shooting death of a 2-year-old.
Caimon Stillman was one of three men charged with second-degree murder in the August shooting of Raelynn Craig.
Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard was sentenced to 26 years in prison last month.
Te'Avion Hawkins is expected in court, Tuesday, April 27.
