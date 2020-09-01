The second man charged in a young girl's shooting death made his first appearance before a judge in the case Tuesday morning.
Caimon Stillman, 21, plead not guilty to second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges at his arraignment in front of Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer.
Stillman turned himself in early Saturday after charges were filed. Prosecutors allege he was in the car with Marcain R. Kimbrough-Ballard on Aug. 9 when both men fired into another vehicle killing 2-year-old Raelynn Craig near 20th and Messanie streets.
Stillman is set for a preliminary hearing at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. Stillman told Judge Spencer that he is working with his family to hire an attorney for the hearing. Kimbrough-Ballard, who also pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday, will have his preliminary hearing a day earlier at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.