A second man involved in the shooting of a 2-year-old girl over the summer pleaded guilty on Thursday.
Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard, 21, appeared in court before Judge Daniel Kellogg in the Buchanan County Courthouse to enter in the death Raelynn Craig. Kimbrough-Ballard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
When recalling the actions that took place on August 9 during Thursday's hearing, Kimbrough-Ballard said he was in the backseat of a car and fired rounds at another vehicle and did not know Raelynn Craig was in the car at the time of the shooting.
Kimbrough-Ballard is set to be back in court for a sentencing hearing on Monday, Mar. 15, at 10:00 a.m.
Earlier this week, Caimon Stillman pled guilty and acknowledged his part in the incident.
Te'Avion Hawkins is set to appear in court on February 25 at 2:00 p.m.
