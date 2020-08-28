21-year-old Caimon Ramone Stillman of St. Joseph is being charged with a Class A felony of murder in the second degree.
Police said Stillman was a passenger in a black Hyundai Elantra when defendants opened fire on a silver Dodge Caliber, killing 2-year-old Raelynn Craig and injuring two others.
Stillman was charged on the same day as another defendant, 20-year-old Marcain R. Kimbrough-Ballard who police say was also a passenger of the black Hyundai Elantra, both men are said to have fired shots into the silver Dodge Caliber.
There is a warrant out for Stillman's arrest, but he is not in police custody. The judge denied a bond.
Police decline to comment on possible whereabouts of Stillman and said there are still active components to the investigation.