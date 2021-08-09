Prosecutors told a DeKalb County judge on Monday that they'll seek to overturn the conviction of a man held in a regional prison.
Kevin Strickland, 62, is being held at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron. He was convicted in the 1978 deaths of three people in Kansas City.
Despite the conviction, attorneys with the Jackson County prosecutor's office now say Strickland is innocent. They told the judge Monday that they will attempt to use a new legal maneuver to free Strickland.
Strickland's private lawyers, attorneys from Jackson County and lawyers from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office appeared in DeKalb County court Monday.
The attorney general's office is involved because Strickland is bringing his petition against the warden of the prison where he's held.
DeKalb County Judge Ryan Horsman pressed lawyers on all sides on whether the case in his court is a waste of government resources.
A new law will take effect Aug. 28 that will allow prosecutors in Jackson County to file a motion in that judicial circuit seeking Strickland's release. If successful there, the case in DeKalb County would become moot.
When pressed by the judge, a Jackson County attorney said they'll likely file a request to free Strickland the week of Aug. 30 because the new law takes effect on a Saturday.
Strickland is currently in DeKalb County court because he's imprisoned at a facility in that judicial circuit. The DeKalb County judge initially set the matter for an expedited resolution but later canceled that order, possibly because of the new law.
In DeKalb County, the case won't be resolved until November at the earliest. Attorneys said Monday that the new procedure, available in Jackson County, could take far less time.
Lawyers for the attorney general's office contend Strickland is guilty, despite the view of the prosecutors, the presiding judge in Jackson County and outside groups.
The lone eyewitness to the murders recanted before her death a statement that she was paid off by Strickland the day of the shooting to "keep her mouth shut."
Two of Strickland's co-defendants also said in open court that Strickland was not involved, though the attorney general's office argues their statements are unreliable.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
