Prosecutors, the defense and independent agencies agree: A man held in a Cameron, Missouri, prison is innocent of a decades-old murder case. But a judge may not order his release.
Kevin Strickland, a Black man, was convicted by an all-white jury of murder some four decades ago and now is being held at the Western Missouri Correctional Center.
Even the same prosecuting attorney’s office that put him in prison wants him to walk free. But Missouri law currently doesn’t allow prosecutors to go back to court and ask for someone’s release.
Instead, Strickland’s defense team must file a procedural court move that’s rarely granted.
“There is a question in Missouri, about whether or not innocence is a reason to get out of prison if the defendant was not sentenced to death, which is a very specific and strange thing,” Tricia Rojo Bushnell, Strickland’s lawyer from the Midwest Innocence Project, said. “It’s (difficult) for us to imagine. (Actual innocence) is just a claim to get in the door to get your other claims heard.”
The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled that in cases where someone is sentenced to death if they prove they’re actually innocent, that is grounds for release. But a lower appeals court, which would have jurisdiction over Strickland’s petition, ruled that actual innocence may not be a reason to get out of prison on its own for those without death sentences.
Put more simply: Prosecutors can’t just ask for Strickland’s release now that it’s known to them that he’s innocent. He’ll have to get a judge’s authorization by claiming the warden of the Cameron prison is holding him unlawfully. That ruling isn’t guaranteed or required.
Strickland’s lawyers first filed a petition directly with the Missouri Supreme Court, but the court rejected it without explanation. That’s why Strickland filed a new petition in DeKalb County, where he’s imprisoned.
“It’s this point (where) we have all unanimously agreed, and I think that that’s what’s so shocking to everyone, that we can have a system where everyone says this, including the prosecutor convicted him, and he’s still sitting there,” Bushnell told News-Press NOW.
Strickland will seek DeKalb County Judge Ryan Horsman’s approval at a hearing on July 12. Even if he’s set free, Missouri doesn’t have an automatic provision requiring the state to pay him for decades of mistaken incarceration.
His lawyers also have asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, to pardon Strickland. When asked by News-Press NOW, Parson said at a press conference that it’s “probably” a decision for the courts to decide.
“And I think it’s a matter of everybody doing their job to find out the facts of this case it needs to be decided, probably in a court of law,” Parson said previously. “What I’m telling you is there’s 3,300 people in there that feel like they would like to have their case heard too.”
Jackson County prosecutors, from the same office who initially prosecuted the 1978 shootings, argued in recent court filings that Strickland’s case was almost entirely based on unreliable eyewitness testimony. Advances in forensic technology also discovered a fingerprint on the shotgun used in the murders that didn’t belong to Strickland.
“I am seeking info on how to help someone wrongfully accused,” the eyewitness said in a 2009 email to the Midwest Innocence Project. “This happened back in 1978, I was the only eyewitness and things were not clear back then, but now I know more and would like to help this person if I can.”
At a plea hearing, one of Strickland’s alleged co-conspirators admitted what happened during the murders and said Strickland was not involved.
