It’s the political equivalent of a butterfly flapping its wings in another part of the world.
In June, a St. Louis couple waves guns at Black Lives Matter protesters. This action sets off a series of events that ignites a political response at the state and federal level and ultimately unnerves the top prosecutor in Buchanan County.
“When you mix politics with our criminal justice system, that does not work well,” said Ron Holliday, the Buchanan County prosecutor. “Unfortunately, when you have these cases that are highly controversial in the press, someone might want to take advantage of that politically.”
The fuse was lit on June 28, when personal injury attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey pointed guns at demonstrators who had entered a tiny St. Louis neighborhood to protest at the home of the city’s mayor. The McCloskeys claimed they were protecting their property, but St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged them with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony, for pointing guns in a threatening manner.
It didn’t take long for lawmakers to do more than express disapproval. In Washington, U.S. Rep. Sam Graves co-sponsored legislation that would expand federal law to protect any American who uses a firearm to protect a home or family. Missouri has similar provisions, known as the Castle Doctrine, in its self-defense law.
“In the state of Missouri, we have those protections and it didn’t stop a rogue prosecutor who is trying to get re-elected from filing those charges, which is unfortunate” said Graves, R-Tarkio.
In Jefferson City, where lawmakers were already meeting in a special session, House Republicans proposed a bill that would give the Missouri Attorney General’s Office concurrent jurisdiction in criminal cases. That means the AG could file charges in criminal cases, a right normally reserved for the elected prosecutor at the local level.
“It’s certainly a provision that has drawn a lot of controversy,” said Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican who represents Platte and Buchanan counties. “St. Louis has seen a record number of homicides, but cases are not being prosecuted there.”
Luetkemeyer told News-Press NOW the concurrent jurisdiction only applies to homicide cases in the city of St. Louis, but Holliday fears the measure could be more expansive and allow the attorney general to handle cases in any county. Some House members are not sure if the measure will come to a vote.
“We do not feel that the attorney general should have the right to come into Buchanan County or any other county in the state and make a decision about charging an individual in our courts of law,” Holliday said.
Missouri isn’t the only state examining the discretion of prosecutors. In Maryland, the governor tried to divert more resources to that state’s attorney general to prosecute cases in Baltimore. In Virginia, prosecutors are chaffing at a policy that requires them to submit a written brief explaining themselves any time they decide to drop charges or enter a plea bargain.
Holliday said local control represents an important element of the checks and balances in the criminal justice system. His office typically charges about 50% of cases submitted from local law enforcement — that acts as a check on police. Judges, juries and ultimately the voting public act as a check on the prosecutors, he said.
He notes that Gardner, in St. Louis, won her primary election this month with more than 60% of the vote.
“Missouri prosecutors take no stand on whether that charge is appropriate,” he said of the McCloskey case. “That’s for her to decide. She’s the elected prosecutor. Ultimately, the court system will be the check and balance.”
Asked about his office’s policy on charges in weapons cases, he said it’s based on the evidence that can support a conviction. “In America, proving someone guilty of a crime, this is the most difficult country in the world to do that,” he said. “So be it. That’s the way it should be. There’s a very high burden of proof.”