A prosecutor has asked a judge to revoke the bond of Anna Allison, a St. Joseph woman involved in a fatal crash that killed a 14-year-old this summer.
The juvenile was killed July 31 after his dirt bike hit the passenger side of Allison’s sedan on the North Belt Highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Allison has not been charged in the fatal collision, though she was under bond conditions at the time of the accident from a prior DWI she was charged with last October.
According to those conditions, obtained by News-Press NOW, Allison was not to use illegal drugs.
“No illegal drugs, not to abuse prescription drugs, submit to drug and alcohol testing, no driving unless licensed and insured,” the bond conditions read.
Buchanan County Associate Circuit Judge Keith Marquart ordered the conditions and will oversee Allison’s DWI trial which is yet to be scheduled.
In the October 2020 case, Allison is charged with misdemeanor DWI while having someone under 17 in the vehicle.
Buchanan County Prosecutor Michelle Davidson alleged in a court filing that Allison violated her bond when she was driving while intoxicated on the day of the crash involving the 14 year-old.
Davidson also wrote that Allison was allegedly driving with her license suspended at the time of the crash.
A third undated allegation alleges Allison violated her bond by “consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana” at some point while on bond.
Online court records indicate Allison’s bond hasn’t been revoked at this time. According to her defense lawyer, she tested positive for COVID-19 on or about Aug. 31.
Marquart continued a court date in her October case because of the positive test.
Allison was apparently not arrested the night of the crash involving the juvenile. Davidson, the prosecutor, told News-Press NOW on Friday that she only learned of the potential bond violation from the St. Joseph Police Department on Aug. 25, the day she filed the motion to revoke the woman’s bond.
Davidson said she’s still waiting to receive reports from police to determine if criminal charges are warranted involving the fatal crash. The motion to revoke bond is a lower legal standard and thus easier for prosecutors to prove.
According to a probable cause statement filed in her October case, police were called to the scene of a residence on Floyd Avenue.
“Allison spoke with officers and was observed to have bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of intoxicants emitting from her breath,” wrote Sean Tate, a St. Joseph Police Department officer. “According to Allison, she only had ‘one shot’ while at her residence before coming back down to the vehicle.”
A juvenile was in the back seat at the time of the crash, Tate wrote in the probable cause statement.
“The defendant is a danger to the community as she operated a motor vehicle resulting in a crash with (a juvenile) in the vehicle,” Tate wrote.
Allison will next appear in court Sept. 29 when the judge will set a trial date in her October 2020 DWI case. Davidson said the judge likely will take up her motion to revoke bond at that hearing.
Allison has entered a not guilty plea in the 2020 case.
