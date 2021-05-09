After jury trials were put on hold for more than a year, the first career criminal targeted by the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s Office recently was found guilty of two felonies, first-degree burglary and first-degree assault.
Ron Holliday, the Buchanan County prosecutor, said this allows for the career criminal prosecution program to resume.
“The program began prior to COVID and we identified the first individual that we targeted, which was Shane Adams, and we recently finished a trial on him where he was convicted on two felony counts,” Holliday said.
Career criminals are individuals with two or more felony convictions, according to Holliday. The goal of the program is to work with law enforcement to identify convicted felons and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law, Holliday said.
“We lucked out with the prosecutor’s office with trying to team up to look at those individuals who are what we consider career criminals, who are a direct and immediate threat to the public or those who are just over and over-committing felony crimes that could eventually be a danger to the public,” said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force.
Holliday said the program does not target specific crimes and can range from forgery and drug cases to violent offenses.
This program calls for more time and resources to present a career criminal’s record to a judge for consideration of a lengthier sentence, according to both Holliday and Collie.
“On the law enforcement side, a more thorough or deeper investigation into people’s criminal history, (...) maybe their associates, the type of crimes they’re committing and then trying to get into what they’re currently involved in crime-wise,” Collie said.
Holliday said when targeting a career criminal, the prosecutor’s office follows a few factors to ensure a strong case.
“It’s more than likely going to be a trial and probably a jury trial. So we want good cases, we want solid cases because we know that the case is probably not going to end in a plea. That takes more work for prosecutors to have trials,” Holliday said.
Holliday said the monthly meetings between the prosecutor’s office and law enforcement will resume as the agencies work on other career criminal cases. He hopes to identify three or four individuals per year.
