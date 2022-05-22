The end of 2022 will mark the conclusion of Ron Holliday’s four-year stint heading up the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s Office.
While this is the end of a long career with prosecution, Holliday said he plans to stay involved with practicing law in some capacity.
He graduated from the University of Missouri's law school in 1981 and moved into the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office before winning the Andrew County prosecutor’s election in 1990. He served two terms there before moving into private practice in St. Joseph for the next 15 years.
That’s when Buchanan County's then-prosecuting attorney Dwight Scroggins asked Holliday to be his first assistant in 2005.
“Every day in this office, you know, we upset somebody – we upset either a victim or a family member or we charged somebody (and) upset that family,” Holliday said. “As a prosecutor, it’s just the nature of the beast. You create some enemies.”
He has tried many murder cases in Buchanan County, but his first as a prosecutor was when he was Scroggins’ assistant.
At trial, Javonty Steward and Terrell Dawson were convicted of the murders of Danny Watson and Dawn Thornton. Both Steward and Dawson were sentenced to life in prison.
However, the process to get to that point wasn't simple. The double murder occurred in 2004, the case was tried in 2005 and sentencing wasn’t until 2006.
Holliday said murder cases tend to require a lot of work.
“The Jessie Nelson case was a difficult case. I probably worked six or seven weeks, nonstop, seven days a week, preparing at some point every day,” Holliday said.
The guilty verdict in that trial was determined by a jury in November of 2019. It involved the murder of Mack Jenkins and a shooting that left Deon Hernandez paralyzed. The incident occurred in a residential area near 10th and Henry streets.
“Deon Hernandez is a quadriplegic, and since that time our office has been involved in helping the family every Christmas – just a tragic case,” Holliday said. “There was no plea bargaining with Jessie Nelson.”
Plea bargaining is a big part of the justice system, and although there can be flaws with the process, it is important because of the time commitment.
“If we didn't have plea bargaining, we would have to have a lot more judges, a lot more prosecutors,” Holliday said. “The bottom line is every case is different and you just have to analyze it and try to get the cases resolved as best you can.”
He believes that the United States is the hardest country to convict someone of a crime because of the burden of proof. In a murder trial, a 12-member jury has to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt of someone’s guilt.
“I'm not complaining about that, it should be hard,” Holliday said. “A high standard of proof requires us to thoroughly analyze cases, present good witnesses, good proof to juries to convict people.”
The last day of Holliday’s term will be Dec. 31.
“I really don't know what I'm going to do after that, (but) I still plan to have my law license,” Holliday said. “I've got five grandkids that keep us busy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.