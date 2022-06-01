A St. Joseph police officer indicted Tuesday for a $99,000 wire fraud scheme involving the local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police had been working in a different capacity for the city since the investigation began.
During the investigation, Michael A. Hardin's "police powers were suspended and he was placed in another city department," St. Joseph Police Capt. Jeff Wilson said in a release. "The future standing of the officer’s assignment will be determined by the outcome of the indictment."
Michael, 46, and his wife, Sarah J. Hardin, 42, were charged in a seven-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri, according to Teresa A. Moore, United States Attorney, Western District of Missouri.
Sarah Hardin, formerly a deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, resigned from the department in 2017, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
Michael Hardin was the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Northwest Missouri Lodge #3 for approximately 10 years. Sarah Hardin was the treasurer of the lodge for approximately 10 years.
The lodge, headquartered in St. Joseph, is a fraternity of law enforcement officers from police departments in nine Northwest Missouri counties.
The indictment charges Sarah Hardin with four counts of wire fraud and Michael Hardin with three counts of wire fraud. It alleges the Hardins used debit cards linked to the bank accounts of the Fraternal Order of Police Northwest Missouri Lodge #3 to make $99,000 in purchases from businesses including Walmart, Menards, Party City, Hy-Vee and the Hampton Inn for personal gain from December 2015 to December 2019.
Evidence supporting the charges will be presented to a federal trial jury, which will determine guilt or innocence.
The Hardins were featured in the News-Press' annual "20 Who Count" feature in 2012 for their efforts to give bicycles to kids in need.
