A man is facing felony charges after creating a disturbance following his release from a psychiatric hold.
Loyd Reese Jr., 55, is accused of illegally discharging a firearm inside his home with his mother inside.
On Saturday evening, Reese was contacted by Andrew County sheriff's deputies and taken for a "96-hour hold," according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
However, "hours later," Reese was back at home and caused a standoff with a police SWAT team.
"Around 2 a.m. we received a 911 phone call that a subject was armed and had discharged a weapon several times in the home," said Capt. Josh Smith, an officer with the Andrew County Sheriff's Office. "They were able to get two subjects safely from the residence."
The witnesses who escaped told police Reese was still inside, Smith said. Supervisors on the scene decided to call out members of the special response team, a tactical unit compromising officers from multiple local agencies.
More than five hours after the standoff began, Reese gave himself up just before 8 a.m. Sunday.
Andrew County prosecutors have charged Reese with unlawful use of a weapon and felony property damage. He also faces a misdemeanor charge.
Smith told News-Press NOW that a deputy filled out an affidavit requesting Reese be held for up to 96 hours at the hospital, but that once he was turned over to Mosaic Life Care, the decision about how long to keep him was left with hospital officials.
Joey Austin, a hospital spokeswoman, declined to say why Reese was released, citing privacy laws.
"That is outside our control," Smith said. "That's up to the doctors at that point to see what they feel his mental state is and whether he's a danger to himself or others at that point."
Reese has been held at the Andrew County Jail since his arrest Sunday morning. He'll make his first appearance in court on Tuesday for an arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.