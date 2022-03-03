An invasion of privacy case involving a Northwest Missouri State University student will be on hold until April.
Logan D. Fainter, Bevier, Missouri, appeared Tuesday in Nodaway County court and received a continuance for the case until April 12, according to Nodaway County court documents.
Fainter was arrested and charged following two reports of someone placing a cellphone into an occupied shower on the third floor of Millikan Hall.
The first incident occurred in late January and the second was in early February, NWMSU Police Chief Clarence Green previously said.
Millikan Hall is a co-ed dorm, which was why Fainter would have access, Green said.
