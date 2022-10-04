s&w guns.jpg

Following a shooting in the Chicago area, a national lawsuit against Smith & Wesson, a firearm manufacturer, has begun looking at targeted marketing tactics. 

 File photo | News Press NOW

The families of victims of a mass shooting in the Chicago area have filed a civil suit against gun maker Smith & Wesson over claims of targeted advertising of young, troubled men.

The shooting in Highland Park claimed the lives of seven individuals after a gunman, a 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, opened fire at a Fourth of July parade from a rooftop over the summer. The lawsuit alleges Smith & Wesson uses marketing strategies that “appeal to the impulsive, risk-taking tendencies of civilian adolescent and post-adolescent males.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.