The lead prosecutor in the case involving a man accused of double murder said Tuesday that the state hasn’t reached a plea agreement with the defense in the case.
A source with direct knowledge of plea negotiations told News-Press NOW Tuesday that Garland Nelson had been offered a plea deal, but it hasn’t been accepted.
Nelson is facing two counts of capital murder for allegedly killing two Wisconsin brothers, Nicholas and Justin Diemel, at his farm in Braymer, Missouri.
“There is no plea agreement in place at this time,” said Steve Sokoloff, a special prosecuting attorney handling the case.
News-Press NOW is not identifying the source because the person wasn’t authorized to publicly disclose the nature of the plea offer.
Under the proposal, the state would agree to remove the death penalty as a possible punishment in exchange for Nelson pleading guilty to murder charges and being sentenced to life in prison.
Nelson also would be required to give a full allocution, or formal statement, in court, the source said.
Sokoloff demurred when asked about the specific details of the plea offer.
“I am prohibited by the Missouri Supreme Court Ethics Rules from commenting on the status or existence of plea discussions in a pending case,” he said in an email. “I am sorry to sound evasive, but I have rules I am bound by.”
Nelson’s case has toiled on since July of 2019. This May, the Diemel family expressed frustration with the “useless trips” they’ve made from Wisconsin to Missouri to attend hearings.
A full trial on Nelson’s charges is scheduled for June of 2022. The source told News-Press NOW that the Diemel family consented to the proposed plea agreement because the case has drug on.
Lawyers for Nelson didn’t respond to emails and a text seeking comment. Mitch Allen, the Caldwell County sheriff, referred all questions to the prosecutor.
The source said the plea agreement initially had an expiration date of Nov. 15 for Nelson to respond, but that the offer still was available as of Tuesday.
Nelson faces a separate charge for allegedly orchestrating the theft of a semi while he was held inside the Caldwell County Detention Center on the capital murder charges.
That case also has faced significant delays, and a trial on the charge was abruptly canceled on its first day. Days before a second attempt at a trial, the judge dismissed the case because a prosecution witness was sick with COVID-19 and couldn’t testify.
Nelson will appear in court on the stealing charge, which has been re-filed in Caldwell County, next month.
