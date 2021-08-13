The St. Joseph Police Department sergeant on administrative leave for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately at a party won’t face charges.
Maryville City Prosecutor Taryn Henry confirmed to News-Press NOW on Friday that Sgt. Doug Howard won’t face criminal proceedings. Henry said the decision came down to a lack of evidence.
“At this time, after review of the reports that I have received, I will not be filing any charges,” Henry said in a statement.
The alleged incident happened at a semi-formal Fraternal Order of Police event hosted near Mozingo Lake on July 17.
The alleged victim is related to two St. Joseph police officers. Unlike some criminal cases, Howard’s case is being handled by Maryville’s municipal prosecutor and not the Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney. According to the police department’s website, Howard works the night shift as a supervisor.
Even though the incident involves a St. Joseph police officer, the criminal case was investigated by the Maryville Department of Public Safety because the event where the incident allegedly occurred happened in that city. News-Press NOW was provided an incident report regarding the alleged assault, but it contained few details. According to that incident report, an unknown caller phoned Maryville police two days after the party to report the incident.
Generally, municipal courts only handle violations of city ordinances and not the more serious crimes found in circuit courts.
Howard remains the subject of an internal investigation by the St. Joseph Police Department, and a spokesperson told News-Press NOW that he remains on administrative leave.
FOP President Brad Kerns previously told News-Press NOW that the organization wouldn’t comment on Howard’s case but said the lodge was aware of the alleged incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.