Court documents are revealing details of a 2020 murder case that has resulted in arrests and charges in the past week.
Taylor Stoughton has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ariel Starcher, whose body was found in February 2020 in rural Buchanan County near Faucett.
According to a probable cause statement, Stoughton knowingly committed the offense of second-degree murder with Marcus Brooks by obstructing Starcher's airflow. Brooks has been arrested in the case but is not charged.
The incident occurred at a hotel in Kansas City, the court documents said. After allegedly rending Starcher unconscious, Stoughton and Brooks used a hotel washcloth and other binding material to cover Starcher's nose and mouth, according to the probable cause statement.
Starcher's arms and legs were bound before she was placed in a duffel bag and thrown into a roadside ditch near Facuett, the court documents said.
The information is based on witness and suspect statements, officer reports, forensic examination and other evidence obtained on Feb. 5, 2020, the probable cause documents said.