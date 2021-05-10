Garland Joseph Nelson, a man accused of double murder and stealing, was offered a plea deal on the lesser charge, but he turned it down, according to court documents.
A previously unseen transcript shows Nelson declined to speak with a judge on the advice of his lawyer in the stealing case.
The transcript was provided to News-Press NOW by Nelson's public defender, Patrick Berrigan.
"Mr. Sokoloff's offer to us was three years," Berrigan said in the closed-door hearing in the judge's chambers. "We refused that offer; that's why we are here in trial."
The judge, Michael Wagner, wanted to put Nelson under oath so he could ask him questions about the plea offer and his decision to decline.
"The reason we make these records is because when things don't go the defendant's way ... they have a motion and they say my attorney stunk," Wagner said during the hearing. "It is your decision, not your attorney's. So with that being said, you are refusing to speak with me."
Wagner went on to say that if Nelson did file a motion for ineffective counsel, he would say, "Well sir, you wouldn't talk to me, so we maybe could've cleared those things up."
Nelson faces seven years in prison on the stealing charge. He also faces a separate double-murder trial to be held in June of 2022.
His stealing trial was abruptly delayed last month on its first day when the Caldwell County victim's advocate and other members of the public were kept outside of the courtroom during the start of jury selection.
"I want the record to reflect that ... in our view ... this isn't a public, open proceeding," Berrigan said, according to the previously unseen transcript. "I understand the court's ability to deal with the situation is limited, but it doesn't change the fact that my client has a constitutional right to a public and open trial."
No new date has been set for the stealing trial. Berrigan previously filed a motion to correct a docket entry, which indicates it was the defense who asked for the trial to be delayed, while Berrigan said the judge ordered it.
Nelson is facing capital murder in his other case, and the state is seeking the death penalty for the deaths of Nick and Justin Diemel, two brothers who traveled from Wisconsin to Nelson's farm in Northwest Missouri as part of a cattle deal.
