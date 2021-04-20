The stealing trial of Garland Joseph Nelson, a man who also faces murder charges in the deaths of two brothers, was abruptly postponed on its first day.
Media and the victim's advocate were kept out of the courtroom while potential jurors were seated. There apparently was an objection from Nelson's defense team that prevented the case from moving forward Tuesday.
Some 23 potential jurors were initially led into the courtroom, with deputies locking the door behind them.
Special Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Sokoloff and Public Defender Patrick Berrigan apparently conferred with the Jude Michael Wagner, who then postponed the trial indefinitely.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
