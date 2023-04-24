Garland Nelson arrives at his plea hearing at the Cass County courthouse in this file photo from 2022. He received two life sentences in that double-murder case and now has been sentenced to 32 years by a federal court in a related case.
A Braymer, Missouri, man already sentenced to life in prison in a double-murder case has received additional time in jail for a related crime.
Garland Joseph Nelson, 28, was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison without parole for a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme that he attempted to cover up by murdering two Wisconsin brothers. A federal court judge also ordered Nelson to pay $260,925 in restitution to his victims.
Nelson pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm on Oct. 4, 2022. He admitted he defrauded a Shawano County, Wisconsin, company, Diemel’s Livestock, LLC, of $215,000 in a cattle contract, according to a release from the U.S. attorney's office.
Nelson is also serving two life sentences in a separate state case related to the murders of Nicholas and Justin Diemel. Nelson’s federal prison sentence will be served consecutively to his sentences in that case.
In the fraud case, Nelson was accused of agreeing to care for cattle belonging to the Diemels. He was then to sell the animals and send the brothers the proceeds, minus the costs of raising the cattle.
The Diemels sent several loads of cattle to Nelson from November 2018 through April 2019, the U.S. attorney's office said. Nelson sold some cattle and paid the Diemels. However, he admitted many of the animals died but he fraudulently billed the Diemels for their care. Nelson admitted that he did not properly care for cattle and many died due to underfeeding, neglect and maltreatment.
Throughout the spring of 2019, Nicholas Diemel pressed Nelson for payment. According to the U.S. attorney's office, Nelson fraudulently sent the Diemels a bad check for $215,936 in June 2019 while his bank account had a balance of 21 cents. The check had been intentionally torn and damaged so that it could not be cashed.
Nelson then told the Diemels they could come to Missouri to get their money. On July 21, 2019, the brothers drove to the farm in Braymer after flying to Kansas City. Nelson, who was alone on the farm, murdered both men and attempted to dispose of their bodies, but their remains were found.
Nelson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in September and was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole on each count to run consecutively.
Nelson also had a Marlin 30-30 rifle and ammunition from July 18 to July 21, 2019. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to have any firearm or ammunition. Nelson has a 2015 federal felony conviction for an earlier cattle fraud scheme as well as two prior state felony convictions for passing bad checks.
