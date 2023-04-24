Garland Nelson (copy)

Garland Nelson arrives at his plea hearing at the Cass County courthouse in this file photo from 2022. He received two life sentences in that double-murder case and now has been sentenced to 32 years by a federal court in a related case.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

A Braymer, Missouri, man already sentenced to life in prison in a double-murder case has received additional time in jail for a related crime.

Garland Joseph Nelson, 28, was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison without parole for a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme that he attempted to cover up by murdering two Wisconsin brothers. A federal court judge also ordered Nelson to pay $260,925 in restitution to his victims.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.