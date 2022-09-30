DIEMEL SIDE BY SIDE (copy) (copy) (copy)

Garland Nelson pleaded guilty Friday to the murders of brothers Nick, left, and Justin Diemel, right, in photos provided by the Diemel family.

 Photo courtesy of the Diemel family

The Northwest Missouri man charged in the deaths of two brothers from Wisconsin pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder, ending a case that has twisted its way through the courts for more than three years.

Garland Joseph Nelson entered the pleas in a Cass County courtroom and received two life sentences without parole that will run consecutive to each other. In exchange for the pleas, all the remaining charges against Nelson, which included counts of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle and armed criminal action, were dropped.

