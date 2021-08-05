A Northwest Missouri man facing murder and stealing charges made his second "first appearance" Thursday after the lesser charge was re-filed earlier this week.
Garland Joseph Nelson from Braymer, Missouri, appeared virtually from the Caldwell County Detention Center, according to an online summary of the hearing.
A reporter with News-Press NOW was removed from the newsroom by a Caldwell County Sheriff's deputy because Judge Jason Kanoy imposed rules limiting attendance in the courtroom to litigants.
No members of the public apparently were allowed to view the hearing.
Normally a minor court date, a suspect has their charges read to them at a first appearance and a later court date is set. Under Missouri law, defendants who are in custody must be brought before a judge within 48 hours.
Nelson is charged with stealing a tractor-trailer, though he waived formal reading of the charges in open court.
While jailed, police allege Nelson coaxed a former inmate to take a trailer that didn't belong to Nelson.
He'll next appear in court on Aug. 19 for a hearing to determine whether the defense wants a preliminary hearing. If Nelson asks for one, the state will have to meet a lower burden of proof at a mini-trial to continue the case.
Should the prosecution meet its burden, or if Nelson waives his right to the preliminary hearing, the case will be transferred to a higher court for trial.
The case nearly made it to trial twice in Johnson County before being moved back to Caldwell County.
This spring, a Johnson County judge ordered the trial continued after members of the public and media were excluded from jury selection.
The trial was pushed to Aug. 3 of this year, but the case was abruptly dismissed in Johnson County after a key prosecution witness entered COVID-19 quarantine. On the same day the stealing trial was to begin, prosecutors refiled the charge in Caldwell County.
While the case was initially moved from Caldwell County to Johnson County because of pre-trial publicity, it could remain in Caldwell County this time.
Nelson has drawn significant public attention after being charged with double murder in 2019.
Police allege he killed two Wisconsin brothers over a cattle deal. While detained for that case, police allege Nelson committed the stealing offense.
A new trial date for the stealing case has not been set. The capital murder trial is scheduled for June of 2022.
