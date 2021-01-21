The trial of a Northwest Missouri man accused of double murder has been set for February of 2022, according to online court records.
Garland Joseph Nelson, of Braymer, Missouri, is accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers, Nicholas and Justin Diemel.
Should the trial begin as scheduled with jury selection, it would come some 31 months after Nelson's arrest.
Pretrial proceedings have been wide ranging, with arguments over if Nelson should be allowed to have contact visits with his lawyers to discussions over dismissing certain charges.
Thus far, Nelson is barred from meeting with his lawyers in the same room, and he still faces two first-degree murder charges, two abandonment of a corpse charges, two tampering with physical evidence charges, two armed criminal action charges, a tampering with a motor vehicle charge and a charge for unlawful possession of a firearm.