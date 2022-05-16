Garland Nelson, who is accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers, has a trial scheduled for next February, but the logistics could look more different than a typical case.
The abnormalities of a capital murder trial already have started. All court documents for the case are sealed to the public unless specifically requested. But the logistics become more complicated once the jury selection starts.
Johnson County Circuit Court Judge Michael Wagner has said jury selection may have to be moved to the University of Central Missouri’s campus given the likelihood of a large jury pool, and the selection process itself also could look different.
A supplemental questionnaire could be used to speed up the process by narrowing down the jury pool.
“There's sometimes a tendency for people to be more forthcoming when they're answering written questions in the privacy of their home as opposed to sitting there in front of a group of other people,” said Steve Sokoloff, a special prosecutor in the Nelson case.
A high-profile case, like Nelson’s, makes jury selection more important as there is more of a chance people have heard about the trial. Sokoloff said the goal is to make sure jurors haven’t formed an opinion.
“The test is really not have they seen anything about it,” he said. “Because ... that can be very difficult. It's just a question of whether they've formed an opinion about it based on what they've seen.”
This was one of the reasons why the venue was changed from Caldwell County, where the alleged murder happened, to Johnson County. This likely increases the jury pool of those who haven’t heard of the case or aren’t emotionally invested in it.
“You got to be cognizant of the fact that there are people who are maybe there and commenting, and you have to be doubly careful to make sure that there's no opportunity for the jurors to see the stuff that's being said,” Sokoloff said. “It doesn't matter whether it's favorable or unfavorable, it's still potentially problematic.”
In capital murder trials, the jury is usually sequestered which adds another layer of logistics for the defense and prosecution, as the trial days last longer than usual.
“My experience has been in these cases that because jurors are sequestered, they like going longer in the day because they can't watch TV hardly, so they like going longer,” Sokoloff said. “So you have to plan your witnesses and stuff so that you make sure that you're not done at 4 o'clock.”
Sokoloff said it’s a “balancing act” of making sure enough witnesses are there for the day but not too long that they are waiting multiple days to take the stand. It also requires more preparation and anticipation of what witnesses the opposing side will use and their arguments for the day.
“It becomes a little bit more complicated, because then you have to also anticipate what questioning the other side is going to do of them so that you get them at the right times and stuff,” Sokoloff said.
Patrick Berrigan, Nelson's defense lawyer, declined to comment on the case.
