top story Murder charge filed in Clinton County death News-Press NOW Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Updated 29 min ago An Avondale, Missouri, man has been charged with second-degree murder in the weekend death of a Lathrop resident. Ammon Preston, 33, also faces charges of armed criminal action, second-degree assault and third-degree assault in the June 24 incident that resulted in the death of Randy Turner, 44.Officers from multiple agencies arrived at the scene of an armed disturbance at Spring Lake Beach on S.E. Mohawk Drive in Lathrop at about 9:25 p.m. on June 24.Turner was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish.Authorities quickly located Preston and took him into custody. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.Preston also has multiple felony warrants from Kansas.
